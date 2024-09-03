A 12-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest and several seizures after inhaling the contents of a can of deodorantdue to a popular trend on social media. Cesar Watson-King, a resident of Doncaster, England, was found on the kitchen floor by his mother.

Finding him in that state, Nichola King, 36, immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuverswhile Cesar’s brother ran to find an ambulance.

After being taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the boy experienced further seizures and another cardiac arrest before being induced into a coma, Cesar’s mother said.

“I had just finished feeding my baby and was about to fall asleep when I heard a loud noise. I thought one of the kids had done something. I started down the stairs and saw Cesar on the ground“I was staring at him, eyes rolling back in my head. I thought he had fallen and hit his head. I had no idea what had happened. He turned purple and stopped breathing. I thought he had passed away,” Nichola recalled.

César recovered and was discharged after eight days of hospitalization. When he returned home, he was able to speak and move around on his own with relative ease.

“We don’t know the long-term effects, but his short-term memory is severely impaired. He did not remember what happened.“If I hadn’t heard anything that night, I would have gone downstairs and found a lifeless body the next morning,” he said.

Authorities told Nichola that they found several cans of deodorant in the kitchen, along with other chemicals. She suspects that the challenge was introduced to Cesar by an older child.

These items are used as a way to “cheaply get in” on a “trend” that has gained popularity in countries such as England and the United States, known as chrome plating.

According to the National Retailers Association of Australia, although the term has evolved, it originally referred to the practice of inhaling chrome-based paint to experience feelings of euphoria.

However, the exhibition prolonged use can cause various adverse effects on the bodywhich can cause loss of consciousness, dizziness, nausea, confusion and even breathing difficulties.

