A 12-year-old boy died after being run over by his father on the family estate in the municipality of Monte San Pietro, in the province of Bologna.

The accident occurred yesterday evening: according to the initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri, it occurred during a maneuver, during which the man did not notice the presence of his son.

The child was rushed by helicopter in very serious conditions to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna where he died a few hours later.