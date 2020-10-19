Highlights: In Canada, a 12-year-old child has a very precious ‘treasury’ hand around 7 million years old.

In Canada, a 12-year-old child has a very precious ‘treasury’ hand around 7 crore years old. In fact, 12-year-old Nathan Hruskin from Canada went on a summer vacation with his father. During this time he discovered the remains of dinosaurs 690 million years old. Nathan wanted to grow up to become a bacteriologist but his desire was fulfilled at the age of 12.

According to a CNN report, Nathan and his father Diane went to the conservation site Horseshoe Canyon in Alberta, Canada. At the same time, Nathan Hruskin noticed a fossilized dinosaur fossil. Nathan said, ‘This is a very interesting discovery. It is like finding a real dinosaur. It was my dream to find it. Experts say that this discovery of Nathan is very important.



Nathan and his father found bones in journey

Nathan is still studying in his school. The dinosaur he has identified is of the species Hadrosaurus, which was found on Earth 690 million years ago. Earlier in the trip, Nathan and his father found bones. Dion told that during the journey we had food and after that Nathan climbed a hill to see the surrounding. He saw this fossil right there.



Nathan said that Jeevashm looked very natural and was in the same way as shown in TV shows. He sent the picture of this fossil to the Royal Trayl Museum which identified it as the fossil. The museum sent one of its teams there. The dinosaurs of Hadrosaurus species are often found in this area.