12 year old boy dies in water park, captured video images

He was having a fun day together with his parents 12 year old boy died in a water park with slides of Battipaglia, in the Salerno area. The coroner appointed by the Salerno prosecutor’s office performed a first external examination on the lifeless body of the 12-year-old originally from Pompeii (Naples).

Meanwhile, local police officers police station led by deputy commissioner Giuseppe Fedele, who have started all investigations, have among other things acquired the videos of the video surveillance of the park to try to trace the moments that preceded the death of the child. The water parkmeanwhile, has suspended activities for the day today.

