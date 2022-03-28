The 12-year-old boy who was injured in a terrorist attack with explosives committed last Saturday (26) against a Immediate Assistance Command (CAI) of the police in the south of Bogota died this Sunday (27) in hospital.

“We regret the death of a 12-year-old boy,” the Bogotá Public Defender’s Office said on its Twitter account, while the capital’s city hall identified him as Daniel Stiven Duque and reported that the number of injured had risen to 35, including a girl. five-year-old who is in critical condition due to head injuries.

The Saturday night attack also affected more than 66 homes and four schools. Colombian President Iván Duque, Defense Minister Diego Molano and the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, were at the scene of the attack, whose perpetrators are currently unknown.

“We visited the CAI of Arborizadora Alta in Bogotá, after the cowardly attack with explosives, to coordinate investigations and find those responsible. All of Colombia rejects terrorist acts against our law enforcement and our community,” Duque wrote on social media.

Minister Molano said that, according to investigations, the attack was carried out with an explosive device that was in an abandoned suitcase near the police facility.

“It was activated after one of the soldiers entered the CAI to take a call,” explained Molano. The authorities announced a reward of up to 300 million pesos (R$ 374,436.00) for information that allows security agencies to capture the perpetrators of the attack.

The mayor of Bogotá condemned the offensive, mourned the death of the minor and specified that another 35 people were injured, including two police officers.

“We cry with Daniel Stiven’s family, we will accompany them in their grief, in their pain, but we will also accompany them so that there is justice”, declared López.

“We will not allow any violent act to take away our soul, our peace of mind. We reject all forms of violence,” he added.

López explained that the authorities continue to work to find “the perpetrators of the criminal acts” and emphasized that the terrorist action was carried out by people who knew the damage they could cause.

“The first police investigations indicate that whoever placed that artifact and detonated it did so knowing the whole environment, seeing that there was a community, that there were families, that there were children. This is a criminal act that we condemn and that we reject”, completed.