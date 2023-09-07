Home page World

If the temperature was over 30 degrees, a student (12) had to run penalty loops. He collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. Reason for the disciplinary measure: his choice of clothes.

Lake Elsinore – Southern California is currently getting like severe heat hit some parts of Europe and Germany. In the midst of this, 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson had to run laps that his teacher foisted on him for wearing the wrong clothes. In some parts of the USA, even 52 degrees were measured.

12-year-old dies in physical education class in extreme heat

Yahshua Robinson, known as Yaya, collapsed in the morning as a result of running in the field and was unresponsive. An emergency doctor who was called was able to take the boy to the hospital, but he died there a short time later of cardiac arrest. Opposite NBC Los Angeles said the 12-year-old’s aunt, Amarna Plummer. She confirmed that Robinson hadn’t dressed for physical education class and still had to walk – which made him nauseous.

“He went to the gym teacher and said he needed water,” Plummer said. He told the other children that he couldn’t breathe. She said the parents were devastated and angry. The boy’s aunt wondered, “Why would a child run in a field in his street clothes?” The family made an entry after the tragedy gofundme.com, where other people can donate to the family and funeral of “Yaya”. Just recently A 14-year-old student died in the US after completing a TikTok challenge had graduated.

School management was apparently warned in advance of the high temperatures

In just one week, donations of over 86,000 US dollars have already been collected. Opposite NBC meanwhile, Amarna Plummer raised serious allegations against the school administration. As she stated, Robinson’s mother warned the school administration in advance of the dangerous heat. The administration is also said to have been informed: “Don’t let any children go out to do sports today,” she said. Someone has to be held accountable, Plummer said.

Family attorney and family spokeswoman Christina Laster also issued a statement. She wrote that “Yahshua was loved by many. We appreciate everyone who helps us mourn their loss.” The fundraising goal at gofundme.com was set at $100,000, so it’s almost there. The school board expressed their condolences. She announced that she wants to ensure that students and staff have help to process the incident. “Our hearts go out to family, friends and our school community.”