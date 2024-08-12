R. Hernandez / F. Perals Monday, August 12, 2024, 9:57 p.m.



| Updated 23:10h.









A 12-year-old boy lost his life on Monday afternoon after being involved in a collision with a vehicle while driving a scooter in Pozo Aledo, in the municipality of San Javier. A local police patrol and a UME were dispatched to the scene.

The Emergency Services of the 061 Emergency and Health Services Department assisted the young man, who was left unconscious after the blow, but they could only certify his death due to the injuries sustained.

Sources consulted by this newspaper explained that the accident occurred at the height of the bridge from Pozo Aledo to Los Dolores. In addition, according to the same sources, the minor was riding his scooter with headphones on when he supposedly crossed the path of the car he collided with. The minor is believed to have died from a blow to the head, the sources clarified to this newspaper.