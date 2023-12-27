The school calendar for the current academic year stated that the duration of the second semester, which will start on the second of next January, is 12 weeks (59 school days), and the semester will include only one day of official vacation (the first of next January) on the occasion of New Year’s Day.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources recently issued a circular regarding the New Year’s holiday 2024 in the federal government, so that it will fall on Monday, the first of next January, and official work will resume on Tuesday, the second of the same month, based on the Council of Ministers’ decision regarding the agenda. Official holidays for the government and private sectors in the country.

School hours in the second semester for students and educational and administrative staff begin on Tuesday (the second of next January), after the end of the winter break the day after tomorrow, Friday. The calendar set the period from the eighth to the 12th of next January to analyze and issue the results of the first semester.

The second semester will include a trial test from the fourth to the eighth of next March (2024). During the same period, students will take the exams for Group (B) subjects, and then take the exams at the end of the second semester in the period from the 13th to the 22nd of the same month (March).

On the other hand, the Ministries of Education, Human Resources and Emiratisation approved a joint work mechanism, according to which a “private teaching work permit” was created, with the aim of enhancing the learning process and ensuring the governance of private lessons outside the framework of educational institutions, according to effective and organized regulations, away from randomness.

The “Private Teaching Work Permit” allows a wide range of specialists and qualified people in society to provide private lessons to individual students and groups. These categories include teachers registered in public and private schools, employees working in the public and private sectors, the non-working category, and juvenile school students at the age of 15. -18 years old, in addition to university students.

The decision specified seven requirements for obtaining a “private teacher work permit,” the most important of which are the signature by the service provider to obtain the permit, and the disclosure of any conflict of interest, as the teacher is prohibited from providing private tutoring services to any student affiliated with the school in which he works, and not disclosing confidential information. Regarding students and parents, “as the service provider is permitted to arrange with students to visit their homes to give them lessons,” prohibiting the use of verbal or physical violence with students, not delving into topics that carry abnormal or extremist concepts or ideas that are inconsistent with the national identity of the UAE, and not forming any An inappropriate relationship by any means, such as sending emails or pictures to students, avoiding any physical contact, in addition to adhering to a modest public appearance in accordance with the country’s traditions.