The 12 Volt battery, essential for starting internal combustion engines (petrol and diesel) and for powering all the services of a vehicle, remains the most common cause of failures.

Confirming this are the data provided byADAC, the main German automobile club, which last year (2022) was called to help 3.4 million times to assist stranded drivers. The 43.2% of these cases was caused by problems with the 12 Volt starting battery, even becoming the 55.6% for electric cars.

When 12 V battery problems arise

Battery-related problems mostly manifest themselves in winter, due to the low temperatures which reduce its capacity. In fact, this varies based on the temperature: it is maximum in summer and decreases by up to 20% in winter. This phenomenon also occurs in the traction batteries of electric cars, which show a reduction in autonomy during the winter period. The problem manifests itself particularly in ‘tired’ batteries with at least three years of life, which are tired not only by the work carried out, but also compromised by the high summer temperatures.

How to extend the life of your 12 Volt battery

To extend the life and keep a 12 Volt car battery in good condition, it is important to adopt some good maintenance practices and precautions.

Here are some useful tips:

Keep the battery clean: Make sure the battery terminals are clean and free from corrosion. Corrosion can cause a bad connection and reduce battery efficiency. Check the electrolyte level: If your battery has accessible cells, check the electrolyte level regularly and add distilled water if necessary. Avoid complete discharges: Avoid completely discharging the battery. Deep discharges can significantly reduce their useful life. Regular charging: If the car remains unused for long periods, consider using a charge maintainer to keep the battery charged and prevent its deterioration. Check the charging system: Make sure your car’s alternator and charging system are working properly, so the battery is charged efficiently while driving. Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures: Protect the battery from extreme temperatures. Heat can accelerate battery degradation, while cold can reduce its charging capacity.

In the colder season and especially in the winter period, if you have the possibility of protecting the car inside a garage, park it inside especially at night, in order to reduce the effort and when starting the engine. Turn off all non-essential accessories: When the engine is off, avoid using accessories such as lights, radios or chargers for long periods of time, as these can drain the battery. Regular checks: Have your battery checked by a professional at least once a year to check its charge status and general health. Smooth driving: Regular use of the car helps keep the battery charged. If the car is rarely used, it is advisable to take a drive every now and then to recharge the battery or get a charger to keep it charged. Timely replacement: Finally, don’t ignore the signs of a weak battery (such as difficulty starting the engine) and replace it promptly to avoid starting problems or vehicle malfunctions.

Recommendations for the 12 Volt battery

The battery manufacturer Clarios recommends all motorists to always keep the performance of the 12 Volt battery high, advising them to park in garage for two reasons: to avoid letting the traction battery get too cold and to improve the health of the 12V battery.

Other advice is to only preheat the car when it is charging to preserve autonomy, since the electricity is supplied by the 230 Volt network and the need to warm up the car from scratch during the first km of the journey is also reduced.

Service battery also vital on an electric car

Battery 12V it is also present on electric cars in addition to the 400V traction battery (but 800V batteries are also on the way) where it plays a crucial role, both for services and for safety. The 12 V batteries mounted on electric cars have a longer life as they are stressed like on thermal cars where they are required to deliver a lot of current during the starting phase.

Most on-board devices, also shared with internal combustion engine cars, operate on 12 V and the efficient service battery allows the correct functioning of the emergency, security and infotainment systems.

The 12 Volt battery on an electric car powers most on-board devices

Also, check out the charge management system of the high voltage battery. A discharged 12V battery can therefore cause malfunctions in powered devices, such as the infotainment system, windshield wipers, lights, security systems, on-board computers and more.

Different use of 12 Volt battery, thermal vs electric car

The 12 Volt batteries used to power auxiliary services, such as lights, audio systems and air conditioning systems, have a lifespan that can vary depending on whether they are installed on cars with combustion engines or on electric cars.

Here are some factors that influence their duration in both contexts:

Car with combustion engine: These cars traditionally use a 12 Volt battery for starting and to power services when the engine is off.

The battery is recharged by the alternator when the engine is running.

Frequent starting of the engine and the use of accessories when the engine is off can lead to more frequent discharge and recharge cycles, potentially shortening the life of the battery. Electric Cars: Electric cars also have a 12 Volt battery for auxiliary services, but this is separate from the high voltage battery used for traction.

The 12 Volt battery in electric cars is generally less stressed when it comes to starting the engine, since there is no internal combustion engine to start.

The battery is recharged from the high-voltage main battery via a 400 Volt to 14 Volt DC/DC transformer. Its duration may depend on the charging management implemented in the vehicle.

In general, the life of a 12 Volt battery in an electric car may be slightly longer than that in a car with a combustion engine, due to less starting stress and potentially more controlled charging cycles. However, this can vary greatly depending on the make and model of the vehicle, as well as the owner’s driving and maintenance habits.

How long does the 12 Volt battery last on an electric car

The 12 Volt batteries of the first generation of electric cars, later four or five years, reach the end of their life cycle and require replacement. In some models, the fault is attributable to the use of the 12 Volt battery in the car’s electrical system, caused by suboptimal charging strategies.

Failures of 12 Volt batteries on electric cars should be less frequent than on thermal cars (they are less stressed)

Failures can also be caused by failure to charge properly, due to prolonged periods of inactivity.

Him too updates System changes for electric vehicles can increase the strain on the 12 Volt battery, consuming more energy in the process. Electric vehicles recharge the service battery from the traction battery many times with a DC/DC transformer even during upgrades.

Why does the starter battery discharge

If the 12 Volt battery of an electric car drops very low, then it will also be difficult to open or start it. This problem can occur when the car It has been parked for several weeksas can happen during the holidays with automatic updates periodically.

To avoid inconveniences, we recommend that you do check the battery starting from aspecialized workshop after the summer holidays or at least before the arrival of winter. In this regard in VARTA Training Academy partners constantly update their knowledge regarding battery assistance service.

Drum tips

Checklist, maintenance for electric cars in winter

The efficient use of heating of the seats and steering wheel can help reduce the load on the battery. Also, it is important to pay attention to the fact that some vehicles use 12V battery even while charging; if this discharges before the traction battery is fully charged, it may prevent the plug from being removed.

How does temperature affect battery life

Temperature has a significant impact on the decay over time of a 12-Volt battery, such as those used in automobiles and other devices. That’s how:

Low temperatures: Slowing of Chemical Reactions : At low temperatures, chemical reactions inside the battery slow down. This reduces the battery’s ability to hold a charge and deliver current.

: At low temperatures, chemical reactions inside the battery slow down. This reduces the battery’s ability to hold a charge and deliver current. Increased Viscosity of the Electrolyte : The electrolyte inside the battery becomes more viscous at low temperatures, hindering the movement of ions. This can reduce battery efficiency.

: The electrolyte inside the battery becomes more viscous at low temperatures, hindering the movement of ions. This can reduce battery efficiency. Capacity Reduction: Batteries may show a temporary reduction in their overall capacity at low temperatures. High temperatures: Acceleration of Chemical Reactions : High temperatures accelerate chemical reactions, leading to greater wear and faster battery decay.

: High temperatures accelerate chemical reactions, leading to greater wear and faster battery decay. Evaporation of the Electrolyte : Heat can cause the electrolyte to evaporate, especially in unsealed batteries, reducing their capacity and life.

: Heat can cause the electrolyte to evaporate, especially in unsealed batteries, reducing their capacity and life. Degradation of Internal Components: Excessive heat can damage internal battery components, such as separators and plates, accelerating their deterioration. Charging and Discharging Cycles: Temperature also affects charging and discharging cycles. For example, charging a battery in extreme cold can be less efficient and more detrimental to its overall life.

In conclusion, both low and high temperatures can significantly reduce the useful life and efficiency of a 12 Volt battery. It is important to keep the battery in a moderate temperature environment to optimize its performance and lifespan.

