Video marketing is an essential instrument that marketers and businesses should consider using as the primary element of their marketing plan. In combination with SEO and email marketing, videos effectively attract prospective customers and clients, increase your client base, and increase your return on investment.

While videos can be an effective marketing strategy, it is essential to know the type of video to utilise and the best time and place to share or distribute it. A high-quality video can appear stunning, but it will not be very effective if you promote it incorrectly or target the wrong people.

Take a look at these different types of videos that you could be curated with the help of an online video creator free to be used to promote your business or products and figure out how you can make the most out of them to gain maximum benefits.

Corporate/Branding Films

A well-crafted corporate branding video can convey the company’s values and create a sense of emotional connection in the minds of consumers. It is essential to create them professionally. The branding video should be the central element of your brand image since it plays an integral part in describing your brand’s value proposition and developing your corporate image.

A significant element of the customer experience that customers go through before buying. The film’s purpose is to build a bond with the consumer by aiding in presenting the business’s image not as an entity without a face but as a physical representation consisting of a vision that reflects the corporate culture, behaviour and a pleasing design, and other traits that represent the brand in all its aspects.

Product Videos

Films about products are an excellent method to highlight the benefits and advantages of a particular item. It allows you to get into the details and explain how a product functions in solving problems and its benefits to the customer. Since video is a highly effective method to create leads and more than 64% of people decide to buy the product after watching a video, the video of your product is an excellent method to present your product and differentiate them from other items on the market.

Testimonial Videos

A testimonial is more than an ordinary review. It is a story about how your service or product has solved an issue for the customer. Satisfied customers will appreciate being a part of a testimonial video. You can get help from your customers to create testimonial videos by using video creator for free.

Assembly Animation and Process Films

The ability to demonstrate how to assemble or utilise a product that usually requires instructions or explanations is a fantastic method to convince the potential buyer to purchase the product. Many customers avoid buying products that appear challenging to operate or assemble. With an assembly animation or process film, you can quickly and effectively show how simple the assembly is and how simple it is to use the product’s unique characteristics.

Social Media Videos

Videos on social media are among the top four types of videos marketers are investing in in 2020. They aid in increasing the engagement of viewers, which in turn increases the brand’s visibility. More than 90% of businesses credit new customers to videos on social media. The reason is that the right video gets attention quickly and is then shared with potentially thousands of people.

Create entertaining and engaging videos that promote your company’s image while simultaneously appealing to the desires and requirements of your market. Create a narrative or video series in the social media advertising campaign, or describe an unforgettable experience related to your product or services.

Expert Interviews

A professional interview video can be a method to share your personal story, which will create a bond with your audience and establish you as an authority in your field. This helps instil confidence and trust in customers’ minds and makes the potential buyers more likely to purchase your product or services.

Professional interviews must be entertaining, and the interviewer should ask several questions to make the expert talk about topics that viewers would be interested in. It is not a bad idea to pose a controversial question or two to ensure that the video draws attention and is more likely to get shared.

The expert must also be able to answer specific questions related to a product or service. They should also explain the benefits of how it solves issues, when it can be utilised, and who else uses it. In helping the audience understand the product or service, you will be able to serve them by giving them the knowledge they require to make a choice that will eventually solve an issue or satisfy their desire or requirement.

Webinar Videos

A webinar is a perfect tool to increase your ROI on video marketing and increase traffic to your website. A webinar can be described as a present online, a Q&A, or a conference that takes place live and often invites participants.

It is a fantastic opportunity to reach out to your customers, present a welcoming face for the business, and provide important information in one go, increasing the brand’s recognition.

Webinars can draw attention and aid in the growth of the client base. They can also establish credibility and authority in the field based on the content. Webinar videos are generally longer than other marketing techniques, with an average duration of 30-60 minutes.

Commercials

A commercial is a narrative that showcases your brand and a service or product in a way that draws attention to the audience and creates a powerful message for them. Commercials can reach a large audience and be aired on TV, online, or both.

The thought of filming commercials could be an extremely long and costly process. However, the Internet and modern technology have made it cheaper to create and distribute a stunning, professional-looking commercial that offers a variety of benefits for video marketing.

Product Review From Real Customers

A review video for a product discusses from a testimonial. Product review is focused exclusively on the development and not on the person reviewing it. Reviews of products should be brief and concise as viewers tune in to know more about what the company has to say, not some jumble of other nonsense. Anything longer than three minutes of a review is too long, and viewers will lose interest.

Review videos for products must be truthful and informative. They should focus on the product’s advantages and why they might be superior to other products in the same category. If there are any issues, be sure to balance them against positives. It is not likely that specific characteristics of your product are going to be among the top offered. However, it could be that your product has attributes that other products do not. The mention of these features could be the key to consumers.

Behind-the-scenes Videos

These videos are fantastic in giving viewers an inside look at an organisation’s workplace culture. By doing this, the customers understand the corporate values and the people behind the people who create the products or provide the services they want.

One of the best things to include in the behind-the-scenes videos is a few employees speaking about their day-to-day lives and extraordinary workplace experiences that make their work enjoyable and distinctive.

Sales Videos

Sales videos can be challenging because you want to make them exciting and entertaining while simultaneously presenting details that are not particularly interesting. However, when creating excellent sales videos, the most important thing is to be aware that your prospect has completed their customer journey when showing your sales video. Therefore, it is acceptable to have some amusement with your sales video.

In the end, the customer has already gone through your journey this far. They do not need to listen to the same sales terminology repeated in the form of a video. A promotional video that is not too heavy on sales and is entertaining can be the key to closing a deal.

Explainer videos

Explainer videos are fantastic for explaining everything simply. Explainer videos are a great option if you deal with something difficult to comprehend, an issue you wish to spread, or a campaign that requires an extra boost.

Endnote

Although you might not find each of the above videos essential in achieving your business goals, a combination of a few of them can be included in your marketing plan for digital. As we have said, the modern consumer is attracted to two things: video and engagement. Combine them to differentiate your company from the rest and highlight the benefits that consumers can enjoy from choosing your company, and you will be out as a winner each time.

In the ideal scenario, you will want to work with an expert video marketing firm for the majority, if not all, of these video styles. There is plenty of competition in the market. The experts in video marketing have the experience and knowledge to give you the direction you require to create compelling videos that stand out and stay relevant.