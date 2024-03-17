A total of 12 trucks loaded with flour arrived this morning in the north of the Gaza Strip, devastated after more than five months of war with Israel. in one of the first convoys that circulates from the south to the north of the Strip without incidents in recent months.

“A humanitarian aid convoy consisting of 12 trucks entered, thanks to the efforts of the popular committees and the cooperation of our great people, the governorates of northern Gaza,” the Hamas-linked Home Front media outlet detailed today.

According to this medium, these “popular committees” made up of leaders of family clans from Gaza, and Hamas security personnel, were in charge of securing the route, after months in which distributing food in this area has been almost impossible.

Of the total number of trucks, six arrived at the Jabalia refugee camp and another six arrived at Gaza City, with supplies that are also being distributed in the areas of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, all of which are severely lacking in food.

According to Home Front, “continued community cooperation” seeks to break the “siege imposed” by Israel, which still does not open the majority of land routes to

Gaza and blocks much of the aid that could be distributed by land.

In the north of the Palestinian enclave alone, almost one in three children under two years of age, or 28%, suffers from acute malnutrition, the main UN agency in Gaza, UNRWA, warned yesterday, calling it an increase “without precedents”.

Last week, the World Food Program managed to deliver 88 metric tons of food packages and wheat flour in the north, enough for 25,000 people, but warned that “famine is imminent” if the amount of food is not “exponentially” increased. aid.

Yesterday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, asked Israel to “remove the obstacles and restrictions” it imposes on the land border crossings and to open “the remaining crossings” in order to prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening in

Loop.

After more than five months of war and some 31,600 deaths, almost the entire population in

Gaza is dependent on food aid, which remains insufficient, despite the symbolic arrival by sea this Friday of 200 tons of food or the launch of pallets by air.

As humanitarian groups and senior officials from both the US, the European Union and donor countries such as the United Arab Emirates have already warned Israel, there is no substitute for land routes – via Egypt and Jordan – if the purpose is to introduce “aid to large scale” in Gaza, where 85% of its population has been forcibly displaced.