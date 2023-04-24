Which flights does Viva Aerobus offer for only $50.00 pesos?

You already know where will you pass the next mega bridge or holiday bridge? If not, it’s time to plan your next trip to get to know Mexico and its most famous destinations.

The holiday bridge is a perfect opportunity to explore some of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico.

With a wide variety of options available, choosing the perfect destination can be a challenging task, but don’t worry, we help you choose the perfect place for your trip.





Here we present a list of 12 tourist sites that have become in favorites to enjoy of the megabridge in Mexico.



1. Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, with its natural charm, culture, and traditions, is a magical destination that attracts those seeking adventure and relaxation.

From exploring rugged rivers to sunbathing on the beach, Puerto Vallarta offers a wide selection of activities and experiences.

2. Cancun

Cancun is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico, thanks to its fine white sand beaches, turquoise blue waters, and coral reefs.

In the hotel zone, 25 kilometers long, you will find all-inclusive hotels, restaurants, shopping centers and nightclubs.

The further you go into the city, the more you will be able to observe its local facet, with typical markets and restaurants, business class hotels and hostels.

3. Los Cabos

Los Cabos is a world-class destination comprised of beautiful desert and tropical landscapes.

It offers luxury hotels, award-winning beaches, good food, and pleasant weather year-round.

Here you will find some of the most luxurious hotels and resorts in the world, exceptional spas, award-winning restaurants and the best golf courses.

4. Acapulco

Acapulco is one of the main beach destinations in Mexico, recognized for the warmth of its people and the wide tourist offer with activities for all tastes and ages.

More than 50 kilometers of beach, two bays surrounded by exuberant mountains and two lagoons surrounded by impressive mangroves make Acapulco an iconic destination in Mexico.

5. Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes is a place full of magic and color, of aromas and tradition, that will captivate you with its unforgettable fiery sunsets, its thermal springs spouting warmth and its railway station full of the memories of our grandparents.

The San Marcos National Fair is one of the most important festivals in Mexico and one more reason to visit Aguascalientes.

6. Queretaro

In Querétaro, the city that combines the modern with the colonial, you can get to know its historic center, which is considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In addition, you can enjoy its varied gastronomic offer, visit its museums, walk its cobbled streets and learn about its history, while staying in the best hotels in the region.

7. Mexico City

Mexico City, known as the Cultural Capital of America, offers a large number of museums, a varied gastronomic offer and a city that contrasts with a metropolis with green spaces full of life.

The city is also the epicenter of the most important cultural, sports and artistic festivals in Latin America.

8. Puebla

Puebla is a city guarded by the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes, and is known for its crafts and gastronomy.

Its historic center, with domes, towers and bells, has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1987.

Puebla has 10 Magic Towns, waterfalls, lagoons, national parks, trails and the great reserve of Tehuacán-Cuicatlán. In addition, it is recognized for its dishes created by the nuns of the Pueblan convents.

9.Villahermosa

Villahermosa, Tabasco, is a city in dialogue with water. The Carrizal and Grijalva rivers share space with parks, monuments and museums that show how much the capital of EDEN offers.

In addition, it is the gateway to discover the wonders of the Olmec and Mayan cultures.

10. San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende, located north of the state of Guanajuato, known as the Heart of Mexico.

This place stands out for its historical, cultural, gastronomic and architectural wealth that has captivated visitors from all over the world.

It is possible to enjoy the city by walking through its cobbled streets lined with colonial mansions and beautiful temples.

11. Tuxtla Gutierrez

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, capital of the state of Chiapas, which preserves the air of tranquility characteristic of places rich in traditions, customs, legends and rituals of the past.

The city has modern buildings that reflect population growth, but also beautiful colonial buildings that bear witness to a past rich in history and traditions.

In addition, the city is in the center of the state, at a reasonable distance from many Magical Towns such as San Cristóbal de las Casas or Chiapa de Corzo.

12. San Cristobal de las Casas

San Cristóbal de las Casas is another essential place for travelers visiting Chiapas.

This destination has an ethnic presence and a rich colonial tradition that keep it as one of the favorite destinations for foreign tourism.

The city was built following a process similar to that of other colonial cities in New Spain, and stands out for its impressive architecture.

