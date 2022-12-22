Instagram has been a photo-sharing social media platform. Twitter is a social media platform wherein you can be candid and yourself. But youtube is a social media platform in which you will have to use your creativity and ingenuity to be successful. Launched in the year 2005, and acquired by Google, Youtube is a video-sharing app. This video-sharing app enabales and allows people to talk about their interests, likes, and dislikes. Almost anyone can find a space for themselves in the ethos of youtube.com. It is also a very common notion that when people think of social media platforms they think of Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. They think that people who can use youtube are elite. This is a wrong conception since youtube is a fairly democratic space wherein they will be able to create a lot of buzz worth value. Creating content on youtube in by any means is not easy. At the same time, the returns in revenue, sales, and profit you will be getting are also much more than other social media websites and platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

Be consistent

If you wish to use youtube as a marketing place, you will need to keep on uploading at a regular schedule, and on an almost daily basis. The trend cycle is fast, and you will need to jump on these bandwagons to be successful for a long time.

2. Include calls to action

Of course, it goes without saying, in your video description, you will have some links. But in the video itself, talk directly to the viewer, asking them to contact you, click the subscribe button, or comment on their questions.

3.Interaction is the key to success

Many blogs say that people want to know who is running the channel, and it is true. Viewers want a human at the end of the line rather than an unfeeling robot. Interact with the viewers through recipes, polls, and quizzes to make them feel more loved and wanted on your channel. This is how you grow a community.

4. Get creative with the titles

You will need to get creative with the titles of the youtube videos and also use them to your advantage. Be crisp but also lend an air of mystery to it so that people are attracted to what you have to say.

5. Buy youtube subscribers

Many people think that buying youtube subscribers is something wrong or should be kept as a last solution. However, you can buy youtube subscribers to benefit in the long run. The more traction and subscribers you have, the more likely the algorithm is to suggest you to other people, leading to success and influence.

6. Buy youtube views

It takes a lot of time and effort to grow your youtube channel. By buying youtube views, you will be able to grow your channel quickly, without the hassle, and have a lot of free time to focus on other endeavors as well.

7. Optimization of videos

70% of the results you see on google are youtube videos. Use SEO words to optimize these videos to have a better ranking of your video.

8. Get to know your audience

As a new channel, you won’t be able to get the solution to what your viewers want. Buy youtube subscribers to gain traction and then the polls and quizzes you conduct will be more successful since the algorithm has been fooled.

9. Custom thumbnails

Apart from the video description and the title, the most successful you will be to attract subscribers. Do not create clickbait titles, but at the same time, do not simply post a screenshot of the same.

10. Cross promotion of videos

Cross-promote all your content and videos on your other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. This can also be a part of some minor call to action. If nothing else works, just buy youtube views, and the algorithm will automatically push to video ahead.

11. Run a giveaway or a contest

Host of giveaway or a contest for people to come to your channel. They love free stuff. For a simple like, subscribe and comment the youtube algorithm will be pushing the video ahead seeing that it has been gaining a lot of traction.

12.Create a series

A smart way to keep your viewers invested in your youtube channel is by creating a series. You will create fresh content that people love, specific to your channel.

Rowing a youtube channel is not easy. Nor does the growth of the youtube channel happen by accident. If your space is crowded with competition, it will be harder to do so. YouTube is a democratic space that allows a lot of creative freedom and with the help of these tips and tricks, you will be able to get your channel up and going on youtube.