The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that a Gulf man must pay 12,000 dirhams to a Gulf family, in compensation for the material, moral, and psychological damages they suffered as a result of the defendant insulting its members with obscene words, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit’s fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the two plaintiffs reported that the defendant cursed and insulted the family, as he described the first plaintiff (the husband) with obscene words that insulted his reputation, and he also insulted the second plaintiff (the wife) and their two minor children with similar words. The two plaintiffs filed a complaint against the defendant, and he was referred to the Misdemeanor Court in Ras Al Khaimah, which tried him in absentia, and the ruling became final because there was no appeal.

The case papers stated that the plaintiffs incurred material damages, represented by the expenses of filing the complaint, following up and photographing the case papers, their attendance at the Public Prosecution’s investigations, and the expenses of hiring a lawyer to defend them, in addition to the moral damage they suffered due to the damage to their reputation and social status, and the sadness and pain they felt as a result of the insult. The defendant for them, since the damages they suffered were the result of the defendant’s act for which he was criminally convicted.

Accordingly, they are demanding that the defendant be obligated to pay them compensation for material, moral, and psychological damages, and for the profits they lost as a result of what the defendant did to them, and that he be obligated to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses and attorney’s fees.

The court found that the defendant’s insult to the plaintiffs and their two children caused immutable moral harm, represented by the abuse they felt and the damage to the family’s dignity, and the sadness felt by its members resulting from the defendant’s mistake, and there was a causal relationship between the harm that befell the family and the act attributed to the defendant that He was criminally convicted for it.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the first plaintiff, in his capacity as natural guardian, to his two minor children, and to the second plaintiff, an amount of 12 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage they suffered, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses and attorney’s fees.