The Emirates Health Services Corporation confirmed that 12,018 customers benefited from the campaign for early detection of chronic diseases, which lasted about a month in 19 of its primary health care centers, in cooperation with the companies “Viatris” and “Magenta”.

Organizing the campaign comes within the framework of the Foundation’s efforts to enhance healthy lifestyle methods and quality through general prevention programmes, and to develop and advance the reality of health care by urging the taking of preventive public health measures, and encouraging individuals to take the initiative to conduct periodic health examinations, which contributes to increasing Awareness about the seriousness of chronic diseases.

The campaign for early detection of chronic diseases, which was supervised by Magenta, aims to early detect chronic diseases that do not have clear symptoms, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, conditions related to high blood cholesterol, and heart disease, and prevent the onset or progression of diseases. disease by providing comprehensive screening services in primary care centers, as well as identifying health risks early, providing timely health procedures, raising awareness and educating the community about common chronic diseases in the country, promoting the culture of periodic examinations and examinations for early detection, in addition to reducing the burden of Diseases and health care costs through early intervention.

The Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, expressed his confidence in the positive impact of this joint cooperation, noting that 12,018 customers benefited from the campaign for early detection of chronic diseases, as the campaign represents a step within a series of steps and initiatives. Which was launched by the Foundation during its journey, with the aim of enhancing the quality and performance of preventive health care in society, stressing the Foundation’s commitment to promoting a culture of preventive health, providing the highest standards of comprehensive health care services, and making them available to all members of society.

Tamer Al-Sallab, President of Yatris Company for the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Levant, said: “Our cooperation with the Emirates Health Services Corporation strengthens our joint commitment to health care and encourages taking preventive measures by providing early screening with the aim of enabling individuals to take care of their health and safety.”

Magenta CEO, Dr. Zahid Al Sabti, stressed the importance of cooperation with the Emirates Health Services Corporation in implementing the vital initiative that aims to enhance community health, pointing to the great success it has yielded based on the expertise and competencies of medical personnel. He called on all members of society to actively participate in these awareness campaigns, because of their great importance in providing a society that enjoys better health and awareness of innovative health care.