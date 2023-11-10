Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi security forces were able to arrest 11 terrorists in different areas of Nineveh Governorate through precise intelligence operations. The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported in a statement that the terrorists are wanted in accordance with Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law for belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS and for carrying out terrorist acts, adding that the terrorists have been handed over to the competent authorities to complete their investigation in accordance with the law.

In addition, the Intelligence Agency announced the arrest of a terrorist suspect in the capital, Baghdad. The agency stated in a statement that it “received accurate intelligence information, which included a wanted terrorist assuming a fictitious identity and a pseudonym by forging an identity and moving between governorates.” It added that “an intelligence and technical work team was formed to investigate and collect the necessary information, given the issuance of a fundamental arrest warrant against him.” Detachments of the Directorate of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism in Baghdad Al-Karkh carried out a raid on the place where he was located, and arrested him.”