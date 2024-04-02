Home page World

Have you never thought about getting rid of the annoying flies in your apartment with a small windmill? Then listen to Tchibo.

In our consumer society things are always going haywire. It will Created products that are so bad that even the garbage dump prefers to reject them. And then there are those who do that Design alone is so terrible that all you can do is laugh at it.

Of course there is also the other side Inventions that are simply clever.

In this cosmos, Tchibo's products exist somewhere in between:

1. Do you have annoying, buzzing flies in your house? Then put up 20 small windmills, which are definitely less annoying:

2. If only the eggs came in packaging that looked similar…

3. How many of these do I need to accommodate my 25 crumpled string lights?

4. You know the air guitar, you know the finger skateboard, but do you know this too?

5. For 20 euros I would rather treat myself to ten baking mixes:

6. I have so many questions:

7. But sometimes I just don't need answers:

8. If you want to declare war on the dust moths in the next round of Dungeons & Dragons:

9. Can someone explain to me how exactly I use this?

10. If your eyelashes always freeze in the winter:

11. You know the Nicer-Dicer, but do you also know the…

12. And last: This tassel thing that you can always pull apart to find your cable:

