Truck drivers blocked highways in 12 states this Monday (31.Oct.2022), in demonstrations against the election of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), until the publication of this report, there are at least 47 roadblocks still active.

According to the PRF, blockages or agglomerations were recorded in the following states:

Rio Grande do Sul;

Santa Catarina;

Paraná;

Minas Gerais;

Rio de Janeiro;

Mato Grosso;

Rondônia;

For;

Goiás;

Sao Paulo; and

Federal District.

Truck drivers speak of 63 blockade points, according to information released by Abrava’s president, Wallace Landim, known as Chorão. The truck driver attributes the blockades to the “radical right”. Chorão congratulated Lula on his victory in the 2nd of the elections, on Sunday (30.Oct.2022).