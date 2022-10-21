The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” revealed that breast cancer constitutes 44% of the cancers prevalent among women in the United Arab Emirates, and identified 12 signs that warn of the possibility of contracting the disease, and it has been proven that early detection in women gives them a chance of up to 98% for a complete recovery, Noting that it provided free mammography examinations in all its centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain throughout the month of October, while the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health called on women to take advantage of the free examination that will be provided by the “Pink Caravan” of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association in SEHA hospitals and centers, and ” Mubadala, NMC, Mediclinic, and Burjeel Group, with the aim of encouraging regular examinations for early detection of the disease.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” identified 12 signs that warn of the possibility of breast cancer, including the appearance of veins, swelling, pitting, a thickened area, a change in shape or size, an inverted breast or nipple, redness or warmth, crusts, and a solid mass. , skin that looks like an orange peel, new fluid, in addition to ulcers in the skin, and she called on women, if they notice any changes that raise their concerns in the breast area, to schedule an examination.

SEHA stressed that health experts encourage all women to monitor their health and conduct monthly self-examinations, and for women over 40, annual breast examinations should be conducted to ensure early detection, in addition to a mammogram, which is an X-ray examination with simple doses of radiation, noting To provide three ways to communicate and book appointments, including the “Seha” application for the mobile phone, or via WhatsApp on the number 024102200, in addition to the contact number at 80050.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer, as the fight against cancer in the Abu Dhabi community comes at the top of the list of public health priorities that fall within the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, noting that Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to educate women about early detection methods, warning signs, consultation with a doctor, and reporting any noticeable changes.

Al-Hajri stressed that a healthy lifestyle plays a major role in enhancing the safety of society, and early detection is the main contributor to reducing deaths from cancer, noting that the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health recommends the need to conduct a mammogram every two years, starting from the age of 40, or earlier if there is a family history of the disease.

For its part, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi divided the risk factors for breast cancer into two types, the first being controllable risk factors, including weight, physical activity, breastfeeding, “reducing the risk of disease” and some birth control pills, and history related to pregnancy and childbearing, in addition to to drinking alcohol.

The hospital pointed out that the uncontrollable risk factors include gender (the disease is more prevalent in women), breast density, age (the probability of its occurrence is greater with age), factors related to reproductive system functions, radiation exposure in the chest area, and family history. And genetic mutations, in addition to prior exposure to breast cancer, where the risk is greater in the event of prior exposure to breast cancer or some types of benign breast cancer, pointing out the need for women most at risk of contracting the disease to take regular examinations for early detection of any abnormal indicators.

The hospital pointed out that according to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer during the year 2020, which makes it the most prevalent form of cancer in the world. The year 2020 with the registration of 1030 new cases.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” stressed the importance of a woman talking to her doctor about appropriate breast cancer screening tests and when they should be performed, discussing her personal and family health history with her health care provider, identifying breast cancer risks, and identifying The woman has the shape of the breast and to notice any change in consistency, size, skin color and skin texture, and if there is any discharge from the nipple. This includes redness, rash, darkening, swelling, and lack or wrinkling of the skin.

She stressed that maintaining a healthy lifestyle reduces the chances of developing breast cancer and other types of cancer, such as following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcoholic beverages, and breastfeeding if the woman is of childbearing age, noting that Its health centers are a gateway for auditors to access health system services, as they are firmly committed to educating patients about the importance of preventive examinations.

