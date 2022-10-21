The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” confirmed that breast cancer constitutes 44% of the cancers prevalent among women in the country, and identified 12 signs that warn of the possibility of contracting the disease, explaining that early detection gives them a chance of up to 98% for a complete recovery, noting that it provides a mammogram examination. For free in all its centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain throughout the month of October, while the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health called on women to take advantage of the free examination that will be provided by the “Pink Caravan” of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association in the hospitals and centers of “SEHA”, “Mubadala” and “NM” C, Mediclinic, and Burjeel Group, with the aim of encouraging regular screening for early detection of the disease.

In detail, SEHA identified 12 signs that warn of the possibility of breast cancer, which included the appearance of veins, swelling, pitting, a thickened area, a change in shape or size, an inverted breast or nipple, redness or warmth, crusts, a solid mass, and skin-like Orange peel, a new fluid, in addition to ulcers in the skin, calling on women, if they notice any changes that raise their concerns in the breast area, to schedule an examination.

She advised women to monitor their health and conduct monthly self-examinations, and for women over 40, annual breast examinations should be conducted to ensure early detection, in addition to a mammogram, which is an X-ray examination with simple doses of radiation, noting that it provides three means of communication and booking appointments, including: Seha application, or via WhatsApp on the number 024102200, next to the contact number at 80050.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer, explaining that the fight against cancer comes at the top of the list of public health priorities that fall within the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, noting that the month of Breast Cancer Awareness, aims to educate women about early detection of the disease, warning signs, consultation with a doctor, and reporting any noticeable changes.

Al-Hajri stressed that a healthy lifestyle plays a major role in enhancing the safety of society, and early detection is the main contributor to reducing deaths from cancer, noting that the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health recommends the need to conduct a mammogram every two years, starting from the age of 40, or earlier if there is a family history of the disease.

For its part, the Department of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi attributed the risk factors for breast cancer to two types, the first being controllable risk factors, including weight and physical activity, breastfeeding reduces the risk of disease, some birth control pills, and history related to pregnancy and childbearing, in addition to drinking alcohol; He pointed out that the risk factors that cannot be controlled include gender, breast density, and age, the probability of its occurrence is greater with age, factors related to reproductive system functions, radiation exposure in the chest area, family history, genetic mutations, in addition to prior exposure to cancer. The breast, where the risk is greater in the event of prior exposure to breast cancer or some types of benign breast cancer, pointing out the need for women most at risk of contracting the disease to take regular examinations for early detection of any abnormal indicators.

healthy lifestyle

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” stressed the importance of a woman talking to her doctor about the appropriate breast cancer screening tests and when they should be performed, discussing her personal health and family health history with her health care provider, and identifying the risks of developing breast cancer.

She stressed that maintaining a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of breast cancer and other types of cancer, such as eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcoholic beverages, and breastfeeding if the woman is of childbearing age.