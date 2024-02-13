Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

If you work in daycare, you can actually be almost happy if there is just one infection going around.

Have you ever worked in a daycare center? Then you probably know that there are some annoying topics. Not only that you as Teachers constantly have to listen to annoying sayings, no. You can also hide from a new infection every day.

Whether it's lice, stomach bugs, a cold, or something else entirely, something always seems to be going around. And if it's not an illness, then it's a new, current problem… You don't believe me? Then take a look at these signs:

1. As an educator, you can actually play “illness bingo” every day:

2. Because new infections occur almost every day that you would never have dreamed of:

3. And most of the time it doesn't just stay with a single problem:

4. Diseases in daycare centers actually multiply as quickly as lice:

5. But hey, things still have to go on somehow:

6. Even if something great like mouth rot goes around…

7. Or just three things at once…

8. Or five:

9. Actually, next time daycare employees can all just use this sign:

10. And maybe this bell will help too:

11. But don't worry, because once the illnesses have been overcome, the next problem will of course immediately arise:

12. If you go along with all of this, you'll almost be happy when all you have to worry about is hats covered in pee:

Sounds tiring, right? Our colleague from BuzzFeed News spoke specifically with an educator about demands that could improve the situation in daycare centers. Take a look if the topic concerns you.

Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp and Telegram.