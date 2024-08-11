Home World

Loryn Pörschke-Karimi

“Parenthood” is one of those series that brings tears to parents’ eyes. © NBC/Buzfeed

The mix of emotions as a parent is often not easy to describe – or to share. It’s a good thing that many strong series offer us the opportunity to process these big, often difficult and sometimes even unconscious feelings to some extent.

Sometimes, after a stressful day of emergency care, pediatrician appointments and endless “Paw Patrol” marathons, parents need a series that takes them by the hand and says: “You are not alone in this chaos – and, by the way, everything is much worse here.” We have summarized these series that expectant parents should definitely not watch in our photo series of family series full of sarcasm.

But sometimes, as a parent, you need a hand to pull you into a world where heartwarming family relationships and touching dramas show you why you do everything you do. These series reassure you that family may be stressful, but it also brings out the most beautiful and greatest feelings.

1. Gilmore Girls

Anyone who thinks of a mother-daughter relationship on the screen often quickly has the “Gilmore Girls” Lorelai and Rory have long since become classics of recent television history. And for mothers and those who aren’t, always worth a (re-)watch.

But beware of the Netflix revival, which is controversial among fans. If, after seven seasons of Stars Hollow, you miss the enchanting atmosphere with quick-witted, charming characters created by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, we recommend the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Sherman-Palladino instead of the Netflix sequel “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

The series can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, among others.

2. Schitt’s Creek

This Canadian series gem tells the story of a family full of egoists who lose the wealth of their video empire and are forced to move into a small town motel, the last thing that the bailiff hasn’t confiscated. There they and the inhabitants of the idiosyncratic little town experience a culture clash of a different kind. And they are there when the four Roses develop their very own kind of family…

“Schitt’s Creek” offers a feel-good experience that goes straight to the heart of parents, even if the children in this story have already grown out of childhood…

3. Raising Hope

Cast of the series “Raising Hope” © FOX

Burt and Virginia became parents before they were even of legal age. They now live together with their 23-year-old offspring and keep themselves afloat with all sorts of jobs. Then their son Jimmy has his own baby, which he fathered with a serial killer during a one-night stand. The mother is now in prison and the Chances are confronted with Hope…

Raising the child in the series “Raising Hope” is a task that they do with passion, humor and a lot of absurdity. The sitcom is currently part of the Disney+ catalog, among others.

4. Playing House

As we all know, family can have many faces – including that of the best friend. In the comedy series “Playing House”, pregnant Maggie (Lennon Parham) kicks her husband out and brings her best friend Emma (Jessica St. Clair) in to help with the upbringing. Together, the two raise their daughter amidst the chaos that is often self-inflicted.

The series “Playing House” can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and MagentaTV, among others.

5. Parenthood

When series junkies think of family dramas that should not be missed, this title quickly comes to mind. The drama series “Parenthood” has everything: great actors, a knack for telling authentic family problems in an emotional way, and a wonderful balance between humor and seriousness.

The six seasons are currently available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, among others.

6. Ginny & Georgia

With the series “Ginny & Georgia” Netflix has created its own generation of “Gilmore Girls”. The focus is on the turbulent relationship between 15-year-old Ginny and her 30-year-old mother Georgia. But instead of a small-town idyll, there is a unique mother-daughter relationship, social criticism and a mysterious past that repeatedly intervenes in the plot in thriller elements…

The series can be seen on Netflix.

7. ThisIsUs

It is the new classic, the must-see for all family people and those who would like to be one. “This Is Us” hits you right in the heart and doesn’t leave a tear in your eyes. It’s heartwarming and thanks to a very strong cast, the whole thing rarely becomes absurd, but always stays on the good side of kitsch.

The drama series, which ended in 2022, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, among others.

8. The Middle

From the middle of it all, the family sitcom lands “The Middle” a real hit for the hearts. In the middle of America, the average Heck family lives their totally normal life – in the midst of everyday madness. The characters are lovable and just the right amount of eccentric that you can identify with them. A feel-good series that shows parents that everything can be wonderful, even if it doesn’t have to be special.

The series can be streamed on Joyn and Apple TV+, among others.

9. One Day at a Time

In the Netflix comedy “One Day at a Time” we get to know a Cuban-American mother, her two teenage children and their grandmother. The latter is called Lydia and is played by Rita Moreno. If that means anything to you, then you now know: There is talent at work here.

What sets the series apart is its wonderful comedy, its clear view of social problems and a cast that you don’t want to let go of.

10. A Million Little Things

In the series “A Million Little Things” is about family, friendships and loss. The topics of mental health, suicide and depression are not only touched upon, but are made the focus of a touching story.

You can experience the emotional depth of this series on Disney+ and Apple TV+, among others.

11. The Fosters

“The Fosters” (2013 to 2018) © ABC / Disney +

Family is more than blood ties – we have known this for a long time and hardly any series paints this picture as beautifully and deeply as the drama series “The Fosters”In it, we accompany Stef Foster and Lena Adams, who take in foster children as well as biological children. Hard topics are dealt with in the family context and complex characters go through difficult situations that are examined from many angles.

The series can be found on Disney+, among others.

12. Everwood

Cast of the series “Everwood” © The WB

The series “Everwood” is a little older, it ran from 2000 to 2006. But that doesn’t make it any less topical, because family problems are timeless. Widower Dr. Andrew Brown moves to a small town with his two children to find balance after the death of his wife. Nuanced characters are one of the big arguments for the series, along with the wonderful backdrop of the Rocky Mountains and a focus on music.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, among other places.