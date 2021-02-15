Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The ground station team works around the clock to follow the track and data of the “Hope Probe,” after it entered the Red Planet’s orbit, and the team is divided into the engineering operations room, which includes 20 engineers, in addition to the Space Operations Center, which includes 12 screens to follow the path of the “Hope Probe” .

The screens show the data to be monitored and analyzed by engineers, and the ground station team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, which includes an elite of qualified national competencies in the space control sector, continues its preparations to keep up with the next stage of the probe’s journey, successfully entering its scientific orbit, and starting its scientific mission.

The main tasks of the ground support team are focused by receiving scientific and operational information on the probe, and then presenting it to the engineers who analyze the health of its equipment.

After confirming the efficiency of the probe and its subsystems and scientific devices, the project team will start the implementation of the next stage of the probe’s journey, which is to move to the scientific orbit through a set of operations to guide the probe’s path to transport it to this orbit safely, using more fuel that the probe carries on board, and it will follow. This includes accurate monitoring of the probe’s location, to ensure that it is in the correct orbit, and after that, comprehensive calibration operations will be made for the probe’s “original and subsidiary” systems, similar to those that the team had conducted after the probe’s launch on the twentieth of July last year, and the calibration operations may be extended. The probe’s systems will be reset for about 45 days, as each system is calibrated separately, noting that each communication with the probe at this stage takes between 11 and 22 minutes, given the distance between the Earth and Mars.

After completing all these operations, the final stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage scheduled to begin next April. The Hope Probe will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, which makes it truly The first observatory of the red planet.

The earth station team relies on communicating with the deep space network “DSN” of NASA, which is located in 3 stations around the world, in America, Australia, and Spain, in order to follow up the data of the probe’s flight continuously and accurately.

The “DSN” deep space network is a set of giant radio antennas that support the missions of interplanetary spacecraft, and provide important data based on radar measurements and radio astronomy, which leads to improved understanding of the solar system and the universe.

This network is operated by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which also manages many of the agency’s interplanetary robotic space missions. The deep space network consists of 3 monitoring stations spaced from each other, approximately at a location of 120 A degree in longitude around the world, while these stations are located in “Goldstone”, near Barstow in California, and the Spanish city of Madrid, in addition to the city of “Canberra” in Australia.

The strategic location of the sites of the ground monitoring stations allows continuous contact with the spacecraft, during the rotation of the planet, and before any spacecraft moves away from one of the sites of the deep space network around the world, it is possible for another site to capture the signal and continue to communicate with this vehicle, in order to ensure continuous communication with it.

The antennas of the deep space network are the indispensable link outside Earth, as they provide continuous and strong communication with the spacecraft devices, and receive signals with the scientific information they carry that help us better understand the universe and the planets of our solar system.

This information shows the name of the spacecraft, the range in which it is located, in addition to the time of the signal back and forth, the name of the antenna, the height of the azimuth, the wind speed, as well as the position of the spacecraft, and information about the signal sent to and from the spacecraft, while this data is updated every 5 seconds. .