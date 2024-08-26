Sharjah Police General Command has identified 12 rules for student safety on school buses, coinciding with the start of the new school year, as it is considered the safest option for many families. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority launched the “Your Children Are Safe” initiative, which includes installing tracking devices on buses to monitor their route, as well as installing security and safety devices inside them.

In detail, the Sharjah Police General Command stated that in conjunction with the start of the new school year, and considering that school transportation is one of the most important elements of the system, supervisors and students must adhere to a set of safety rules that are divided into 3 items; before boarding the bus, inside the bus, and while getting off it.

She stated that before boarding the bus, one must adhere to the golden rule, wait for one’s turn when boarding the bus, and always listen to and follow the instructions of the bus supervisor. While inside the bus, one must sit in the designated seat in the correct manner, not move around in the bus while it is moving, be quiet and orderly in the bus, not stick one’s hand or head out of the bus window while it is moving, keep the bus clean, and not get up from the seat until the bus stops completely.

Sharjah Police confirmed that when getting off the bus, one must get off carefully and take ten steps away, and make sure that the bus has left and that one does not cross in front of or behind it, as well as not approaching from the sides, and then wait for the road to be clear of vehicles and then cross safely.

This comes as the Sharjah Police General Command has strengthened its security presence since the early morning hours around schools and educational institutions in various areas of the emirate; with the aim of achieving the highest standards of security and safety for students, parents, educational staff and all road users.

This comes within the framework of Sharjah Police’s proactive security and traffic plans and strategy aimed at achieving the highest levels of security and safety for the educational community, and providing a safe educational environment by intensifying traffic patrols on the main roads leading to schools and the surrounding residential areas, and ensuring effective regulation of traffic during morning peak hours. Teams of officers and individuals have also been allocated to secure pedestrian crossings for students, ensuring enhanced security and public safety for all.