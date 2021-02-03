One of the trucks found in Tamaulipas with 19 charred bodies. COURTESY

Tamaulipas prosecutor Irving Barrios announced on Tuesday the arrest of 12 state police officers for participating in the massacre of 19 people, most of them migrants, last week in the border municipality of Camargo. On Friday, authorities reported the discovery of the bodies in a gap in the rural part of the town, near the border between Tamaulipas and Nuevo León. The bodies were charred in a pickup truck and they had gunshot wounds. Another truck, a Toyota Sequoia, was similarly burned. The agents, as explained by the prosecutor, are accused of “homicide, abuse of authority and falsehood in reports given to an authority.” The prosecutor has not given more details about their participation, if they actively collaborated with the material killers or if it was they who killed them instead.

The prosecutor has also not said whether those police officers had altered the crime scene. From the beginning, the researchers were puzzled. The truck where the bodies were found had 113 bullet shots and yet they had barely found shells at the site. This Tuesday, Barrios said that “the theory of the alteration of the crime scene is gaining strength, due to the absence of casings and ammunition in accordance with the shots that the pick-up presented and the contradiction between what was reported in the approved police report of the day of the events and the interviews of the elements that had knowledge of them ”.

The head of the investigating agency has made official a rumor that had been running between Mexico and Guatemala for days, the possibility that the convoy of migrants on the day of the attack was greater. “On the day of the events, more vehicles participated in which foreigners were allegedly transported with the intention of reaching the United States, both from Guatemala and El Salvador,” said the prosecutor. Barrios has not said how many more, or how many people could have traveled in total. Nor has he said whether or not they crossed the Rio Grande. Versions of the crossing aired these days in the press indicate that a group avoided the attack and managed to pass to the United States.

The prosecutor has also said that “in some of the vehicles there were armed individuals who gave protection to said group.” Barrios has not explained if the presence of these subjects had to do with the attack or not. In any case, any explanation is hasty for the moment, in view of the complexity of the criminal dynamics in this stretch of border.

For more than a decade, criminal networks in Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, supported, instigated or directed by authorities of different levels, have sown terror in the area, particularly targeting groups of Central American migrants trying to reach the border. Massacres such as that of San Fernando in 2010 and 2011, or Cadereyta in 2012, recall that the very composition of the groups of murderers is very complicated. Moreover, his motivations, crossed with his interests in drug trafficking or the extraction and transport of hydrocarbons, which are very important in the area.

The degree of decomposition of the corpses by the fire has made their identification difficult. As of Tuesday, authorities have managed to identify four of the 19. Barrios has said that two of the four were Mexican. “Jesús Ene, a Mexican, was the one who on December 9 claimed the Toyota Sequoia, which was at the site where 66 foreigners were rescued in Escobedo, Nuevo León. The second is Daniel Pe, from San Luis Potosí, who was involved in migrant smuggling. The third, Elfego RN, is a Guatemalan migrant and the fourth is Marvin AT, also Guatemalan, ”the prosecutor explained.

Over the weekend, the state prosecutor’s office reported that one of the two vehicles found with the bodies Friday in Camargo was that Toyota Sequoia. It was strange. What was a van located by the National Migration Institute, INM, doing in December, in Nuevo León, at the scene of a massacre in Tamaulipas in January? Criticism of the INM and the authorities in general intensified. The ubiquity of the truck illustrates, at best, its negligence. Like the state police, the Ministry of the Interior, the shelter of the INM, must explain why the car got out of its control and arrived at the scene of the last massacre in Mexico.