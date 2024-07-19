Dubai (WAM)

The Table Tennis Federation has selected 12 players for a training camp hosted by Azerbaijan from August 12 to 25, in preparation for participating in the West Asian Championship hosted by Jordan from August 27 to September 2.

The national team is participating in the tournament in the 11, 13, 15 and 18 age categories, as part of the Table Tennis Federation’s strategy to qualify national team members to compete in external tournaments.

Ahmed Al-Bahr, Assistant Secretary-General of the Table Tennis Federation, stressed the Federation’s keenness to provide the necessary preparation for male and female players in various age groups, and to enhance their capabilities through external camps and tournaments.