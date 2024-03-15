Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Press Split

There are some travel destinations that you should no longer go to. These include both well-known and insider tips.

Traveling is a hobby shared by many people around the world. There are places that are particularly popular simply because of their impressive nature. Others attract visitors because of their low price and others with their culinary offerings.

You probably already have an impressive one Bucket list put together that you can tick off little by little would like. Either way, you might not want to choose the familiar standard targets. They are increasingly suffering from mass tourism. You do not believe me? Then take a look at this list here:

1. Munich during the Oktoberfest

Yes, you won't believe it, but Germany is also on this list. But only at a certain time. You're starting to suspect it, aren't you? Especially in Munich there is a state of emergency during the Oktoberfest. A flood of tourists storms the country, or rather the Bavarian capital, and turns Oktoberfest into an international drinking festival. This no longer has much to do with tradition. Things only get worse in the KitKat Dark Room…

Oktoberfest is no longer a nice folk festival… © IMAGO/Brigitte Saar

2. Venice

The Italian city is famous because it is practically in the water and has many beautiful bridges that decorate the old quarters. The pretty little town is rightly a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, the status has also ensured that more and more tourists are visiting the city, which, with its water traffic and extremely narrow alleys and streets, is absolutely not designed for this many people. Above all, the cruise ships that anchor there every day pollute the water, the air and produce huge amounts of waste.

Venice will not be flooded by water… © Stefan Rotter/IMAGO

3.Amsterdam

Pretty Amsterdam is so crowded that the government has introduced measures to curb overpopulation. There are visitor restrictions in the famous red light district and new shops for tourists have been banned.

Is the Dutch capital completely overcrowded? © Ulderico Granger/Imago

4. Dubrovnik

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Dubrovnik? Correct: Some scenes from the cult series “Game of Thrones” were filmed in the Croatian coastal town. Of course, a great choice for those who want to make money from tourism. However, the concept worked so well that you can no longer dare to go on the streets. Tons of people visit Dubrovnik in summer. In order to curb the numbers, politicians have even gotten involved.

The city of Dubrovnik is a tourist magnet. © Imago/rudi1976

5. Santorini

The view of the sea from Santorini is particularly beautiful. But at the same time you also wish you were out there somewhere and not on the island anymore. It's so overcrowded that you can't really enjoy strolling around.

Santorini? No, thank you… © Bihlmayerfotografie/IMAGO

6. Machu Picchu

The town of Machu Picchu is an extremely elaborate site that was built by the Incas in the 15th century and has been preserved ever since. The actually really impressive place is simply overrun with selfie-hungry tourists who think more about their Instagram channel than understanding what kind of place they are in. The thousands of steps are slowly but surely destroying the place and the garbage problem is getting bigger and bigger. The length of stay of individual groups of visitors has been limited in time and the buses used to reach the place are also to be replaced by a cable car.

The Inca city of Machu Picchu attracts over a million visitors every year. © Marco Garro/dpa

7. Sölden in the Ötztal

Almost all 3,000 residents of the tranquil valley earn their living by accommodating tourists. Almost two million overnight stays per year speak for themselves. The arrival of skiers pollutes the air so much that you can stay in the big city.

The Ski World Cup opening is a big spectacle every year in Sölden. Photo: Ötztal Tourismus/Isidor Nösig © Isidor Nösig

8. Mallorca

No, the problem is not the Germans. At least they're not alone. Because we are not the only ones who love the Spanish tourist island. But due to this overload of visitors AND immigrants, Mallorcan culture is completely pushed into the background.

In addition, tourists consume much more fresh water than the local population, which creates a shortage of fresh water and thus serious water supply problems.

Bird's eye view of Cala Canyamel beach in Mallorca © Sergi Reboredo/Imago

9. Easter Island

Every year, tons of curious travelers head to Chile's famous Easter Island. Especially to see the stone figures that were built. But this causes them to gradually become damaged and could break. As if this isn't disrespectful enough, people don't understand that the statues represent a kind of memorial to the ancestors of an entire culture. Doing your “funny” poses there feels somehow wrong.

Heads carved into stone, “moais”, stand in a field on Easter Island. © Karen Schwartz/AP/dpa

10. Hanoi Train Street

In Hanoi, the train chugs through the street even as the market adorns the street. Since tourists only travel to Hanoi for this “spectacle” and want to get a photo, train traffic is hindered. Besides, throwing yourself in front of a moving train was never the best idea, right?

Train Street Hanoi, Vietnam © Panthermedia/Imago

11.Bali

The Indonesian island impresses with beautiful sunsets, perfect surfing waves and now a very international audience. Too international actually. Some corners of Bali have become a kind of shooting spot, especially for people from Australia. And bawling drunks have nothing to do with the sacred “Eat Pray Love” idea of ​​self-discovery. Here, too, drinkable water is becoming increasingly scarce and mountains of garbage are contaminating the beaches and the sea. These are burned regularly, but this does not contribute to environmental protection. Rather the opposite. In 2017, a “garbage emergency” was even declared.

The beach in Kuta is struggling with a garbage problem © Feldian Michael/Imago

12.Thailand

Since there are so many crowded places in Thailand, I can't name a specific place here. Here too, the islands are suffering from the flood of tourists. They pollute the islands ruthlessly and there is also a lack of drinkable water here.

A blatant example is Maya Bay on the island of Ko Phi Phi, which is also part of the national park. Where “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio was filmed. 7,000 tourists crowded onto the narrow strip of sand every day. An absolute disaster. To allow marine flora and fauna to recover, the bay was closed in 2018.

Although there are hardly any people on site, Tarutao has a garbage problem: it washes up from the surrounding tourist islands. © Manuel Mayer/dpa-tmn/dpa

Would you like alternative travel tips? Then take a look at these articles here: