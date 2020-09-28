Deepika Padukone is in a lot of headlines these days due to drugs. But we will talk about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s beautiful looks here.

Ranveer and Deepika’s house is very stylish and beautiful like them. Each corner of the house is very spectacular. Seeing this house clearly shows that both these stars have worked hard to decorate their house.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh live in a big flat in Mumbai where they are spending a lot of time these days. Deepika and Ranveer often share pictures of their beautiful house on their social media accounts.

Both have opted for pastel and eclectic colors for their home decor which gives this house a funky and retro vibe. In his kitchen, completely white color and furniture of the same color have been used.

This house also has a large balcony which has been made more beautiful by Deepika and Ranveer with outdoor plots and furniture. During the lockdown, Deepika and Ranveer have also spent a lot of time in their kitchen.

We all know that this couple is very foody. Deepika also loves to eat new ways, while Ranveer likes to eat sweet after eating.