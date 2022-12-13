12 Perfumes to Check Out if You Like Floral Scents

Since the beginning of perfumery, people worldwide have desired to smell like a freshly plucked bouquet of flowers. Ancient Egyptians did not have designer perfume but valued floral smells more than their actual money. At the same time, cultures in the Far East used lavender and evergreen flowers for medical and therapeutic purposes. Floral fragrances have always been associated with femininity. Young, passionate, and full of hope, the aroma of fresh summer stems is always uplifting.

While rose and jasmine have long been prominent in the fragrance industry, several less common petals are experiencing a rebirth today. Consider the new school of citrus-floral fragrances for something more vivacious. Lemon’s acidity will sharpen the jasmine note, recasting the flower in a lighter, more youthful position, while bergamot’s juiciness will impart a new dimension to the rose. Essentially, there exists a flowery fragrance to improve any mood. Whether you want to feel powerful or calm, romantic or rebellious, find your new trademark perfume by reading on.

Eau Extraordinaire Treatment Fragrance

Based on its aromatherapy roots, Clarins classifies this 95% natural essential-oil mix as a ‘treatment fragrance,’ suggesting that it should be sprayed anytime an energizing boost is desired. The ginger scent is transient, but the citrus and jasmine scents stay pleasantly on the skin. Wear it as a conventional scent, or spritz it into your hands anytime you need deep, balanced breaths.

Golden Gardenia

The latest floral fragrance to be introduced by Jo Malone is bold, powerful, and only slightly sweet. Gardenia’s molten honey sweetness is mixed with elemi’s pine-spiked boldness and cardamom’s spicy intensity. When you need a confidence boost, wear it.

Fawn Eau de Parfum

Longtime beauty journalist and Ellis Brooklyn creator Bee Shapiro recognizes the ability of a good scent to tell a narrative. Fawn is her homage to hazy adolescent nostalgia: a ‘skin’ fragrance that combines sun-kissed neroli with creamy coconut milk and an electrifying charge of citrus. It will function equally effectively at the office as it would on a long-distance vacation.

Lily of the Valley Fragrance

In this lovely summer fragrance, Acqua di Parma has successfully captured the delicate elegance of the lily of the valley. Destined to be worn with a cotton dress, it is dazzlingly light and crisp yet very durable.

Miss Dior Rose Essence Eau de Toilette

Dior has distilled the whole May 2021 rose harvest at Domaine de Manon to produce this unrestrained celebration of roses. The final product is a rare, limited-edition rose perfume that combines pure rosewater with a green top note and an unexpected woodsy base. The sillage is subdued, so it clings to the skin rather than leaving a trail of aroma in its wake.

Eau Moheli Eau de Toilette

So many ‘vacation’ fragrances fall into the trap of ‘posh sunscreen,’ but Diptyque has elevated the summer aroma to a level of elegant sophistication.

As a tribute to the flowering flora of Comoros, the exotic Eau Moheli is a creamy, delicately spicy ode to tropical coasts with a light and refreshing green top.

Jazmin Yucatan Eau de Parfum

The Brooklyn-based fragrance team D.S & Durga is anything but predictable, and their interpretation of jasmine is everything but conventionally feminine. Inspired by the mucky climate of the Yucatan Peninsula, this enchanting fragrance transports you to a humid rainforest with its lingering, tea-like jasmine and a resinous base.

Carnal Flower Perfume d’Eau

For good reason, Carnal Flower, a film by Frederic Malle, is a cult classic. It is a sensual ode to tuberose, with ylang-ylang, jasmine, and orange blossom absolute serving as supporting notes. This may be your nighttime trademark if you enjoy creamy, seductive fragrances but avoid vanilla.

Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

This variation on the original Flora, sweet, heady, and soaked in nostalgia, exemplifies Gucci’s eccentric, whimsical design. A white flowery combination of gardenia and jasmine with red berries and patchouli as a foundation.

Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette

True to its name, this fragrance is a harmonious blend of rich, sweet neroli and masculine, earthy vetiver. The petitgrain in the fragrance’s top note imparts a reassuring creaminess, making it suitable for any time or situation. If the bottle appears too lovely to throw away, that’s because it is: refill it with the brand’s refill cartridges that reduce waste.

Flowerhead Eau de Parfum

Byredo’s most daring summer fragrance captures the exuberant energy of an Indian wedding to perfection. A note of wild, sensual jasmine combines with rose, while a green twist of broken stems guarantees a vivid, realistic finish that is both punchy and fresh.

My Way Perfume d’Eau

My Way by Armani is the sort of fragrance you’ll wear every day because of its airy approach to white blossoms. A sweetness reminiscent of melon combines tuberose, musk, and a hint of vanilla. This scent is ideal for people who want fresh and vibrant perfumes.