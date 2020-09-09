Over the previous 24 hours, 12 folks have died in Moscow, who’ve confirmed the coronavirus. This was introduced on Tuesday, September 8, within the capital’s operational headquarters for management and monitoring of the scenario with the unfold of an infection.

Thus, the entire variety of deaths within the capital reached 4,933.

In accordance with the newest knowledge, in Russia, because the starting of the epidemic, 1,025,505 COVID-19 instances have been recognized, and 840,949 sufferers have recovered.

On September 5, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin mentioned that there isn’t a second wave of coronavirus unfold in Russian areas – what is occurring now’s a continuation of the primary wave.

“Some areas have handed, like Moscow, mainly this case. It has not disappeared, however the most values ​​have gone. Different areas have simply approached, third areas are on the epicenter of the pandemic, ”he defined.

