At least 12 people, mostly civilian volunteers in the army, were killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in northern Burkina Faso, according to local sources.
A resident of the region said, “Gunmen launched an attack targeting residents in Bwala” in the northern central region, on Wednesday, “which led to the killing of at least 12.”
He explained that the victims were “mostly volunteers to defend the homeland.”
An official in this force and another person from the area confirmed this attack.
The Sahel region of Africa includes, from time to time, attacks carried out by militant groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorist organizations.
