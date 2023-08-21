The governor of Yozgat province in central Turkey, Mehmet Ali Ozkan, said the bus driver lost control of the car, which crossed into the opposite lane and then slid into the canal near the state capital of Yozgat.

The bus was heading from Sivas – about 240 kilometers east of Yozgat – to Istanbul.

Ozkan stated that 11 passengers died at the scene, while one passenger died later in hospital.

He said that the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals, noting that one of them was in serious condition.

Ozkan said the cause of the accident was being investigated, adding that it appeared to be the result of the driver’s “negligence”.