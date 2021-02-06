After a fire in a 9-storey residential building in New Moscow, 12 people in a state of varying severity were hospitalized in specialized medical organizations in the city.

All of them undergo a full range of necessary medical and diagnostic measures.

According to the Moscow Department of Health, several ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the fire within 5-8 minutes and medical helicopters arrived. RIA News…

As a result of the emergency, three people died, including two children.

The fire occurred this afternoon in the village of Mosrentgen. One of the apartments on the second floor and balconies from the third to the ninth floor caught fire. A criminal case was initiated.

The investigation is considering several versions of the emergency, including a malfunction of the electrical wiring, and experts are appointed.