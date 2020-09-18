11 players and one employee have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Lokomotiv hockey club, reports Interfax…

It is noted that the players developed symptoms of the disease after they arrived in Sochi for the game on September 17.

“For the safety of all participants in the competition, the team was evacuated to Yaroslavl, and upon arrival was tested,” the club’s press service said.

It is specified that the initial test results were negative, but nine hockey players continue to develop symptoms. Therefore, the KHL championship match Sochi – Lokomotiv has been postponed to a later date.

Earlier it became known that the away match of HC Lokomotiv against HC Sochi of the regular KHL championship will not take place, since three players of the Yaroslavl team have contracted the coronavirus. It was clarified that three players tested positive for COVID-19.