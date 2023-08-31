Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Thanks to all the people who do these jobs.

All of us know it. You get up and actually don’t feel like working at all. But seriously? Is the bad coffee and the annoying colleague REALLY that annoying? Sure, these are all things that can be super annoying and exhausting. And yes there are some Jobs you previously thought were more fun. I’m also the last to say that small problems aren’t problems. But some people work in jobs that demand a lot from either the body or the psyche, and sometimes both.

Just like Redditor u/Hoennangst I therefore asked myself: “What is the most stressful job you can imagine?“

The answers really got me thinking and we should just have the utmost respect for the professions mentioned.

1. “Social media moderator. You can look into the abysses of humanity all day long and filter out the sickest stuff. And that uncensored.”

-u/EdgyGirlfriend345

2. “Anything to do with children, sick people and very old people. I couldn’t stand it nervously.”

u./toddhowardseviltwin

3. “The people at the children’s hospice are doing a job that I couldn’t do without breaking down mentally.”

u/The Real Daniel

© BSIP/Imago

4. “Anything social.”

-u/Lenchen92

5. “Construction worker. I’m not one to be outside in the heat for hard work like carrying heavy stuff. I can’t stand it and I don’t think I would live with it for long.”

-u/comicpainter

6. “Nurse in a psychiatric or pediatric cancer ward.”

-u/jaaanik97

© Cavan Images/IMAGO

7. “Demolition workers, stoners, tunnelers, iron weavers, hospice workers.”

-u/physical-question727

8. “Paramedic is my number one priority.”

-u/BiGsH0w2k

© Maximilian Koch/Imago

9. “Air traffic controller. You have a lot of responsibility and have to process a lot of information quickly and competently, whereby mistakes can have drastic consequences.”

-u/cutlet beater247

10. “To me, it’s truck drivers. I have a problem staying awake while driving, even sitting and doing monotonous work for hours would drive me insane.”

-u/8DaysHunt

11. “Something to do with investment banking or a lawyer.”

-u/Februaryborn22

© Panthermedia/IMAGO

12. “CEO of Deutsche Bahn.”

-u/MetalHorror9024

Some answers have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.