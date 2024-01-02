At least 12 people were injured in an accident involving a MiWay bus and a car in Toronto, Canada. The TV channel reported this on January 2 CTV.

After a collision with a passenger car, the bus flew into a ditch, the publication reports. At the time of the incident, there were 14 people in it, 11 of whom, including the driver, were taken to a medical facility. In addition, the driver of the car was also hospitalized.

According to preliminary information, the bus driver could have driven into the oncoming lane. Services are investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that an accident involving a passenger bus and a truck had occurred in Turkey. A bus traveling from Istanbul to Malatya overturned near the city of Akçadag, and then a truck traveling in the same direction crashed into the overturned bus. As a result of the accident, 36 people were injured and are receiving medical assistance. Four died. It was noted that the accident, preliminary, occurred due to thick fog and icing. Due to icy conditions and poor visibility, the bus driver lost control.