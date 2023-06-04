At least 12 people died of suffocation inside a mine located in the Bolívar state (bordering Brazil), which was affected by the intense rains registered in recent days, authorities from that southern region of Venezuela reported this Sunday.

Dependencies of the Government of Bolívar published, through social networks, statements by the entity’s secretary of citizen security, Édgar Colina, who confirmed the event, which took place in a mine called Talavera, located in the municipality of El Callao.

“Due to heavy rainfall, artisanal miners who were there working died due to respiratory failure. We have a total of 12 deaths,” said the official, after announcing that most of the victims were from other regions of the country.

Moment when the corpses are admitted to the Juan German Roscio hospital in El Callao, according to the DIGECIN officials, they made them enter that mine through an unauthorized entrance, and since it had rained torrentially they drowned.

The emergency, he continued, arose last Wednesday, after which teams of firefighters and Civil Protection began rescue work from another nearby mine.

Colina said that the deceased, who have not yet been identified, did not have the experience of the locals to operate in this area, and did not offer information on possible injured or rescued.

So far, the authorities have not explained the type of damage suffered by the mine or the material that the victims were trying to extract, although local media assure that it is a gold reserve, which are common in this area of ​​the country.

Illegal mining is an activity that has left dozens of deaths, many of them due to clashes between irregular groups or against the authorities.

EFE

