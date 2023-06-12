Twelve people between the ages of 24 and 52 and of different nationalities have been arrested for the alleged commission of the crimes of document falsification and against the rights of workers, after detecting that several addresses in Murcia were being used to register citizens of foreign origin and regularize their illegal situation in Spain.

As a result of the investigations, they verified that the person who appeared as a tenant in these false contracts appeared at the City Hall and registered several people, after paying a certain amount of money, finding out that they had irregularly registered several people in up to six different addresses. all of them in Murcia.

All these people were in an irregular situation in Spain, they bought their registrations as registered at an address where they have never resided with the aim of being able to provide their certificate and obtain benefits when applying for benefits or being able to request residence authorizations.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed by a person who claimed to be the owner of a home and seven people, all of them foreigners, who were not living at that address and had no relationship with them, appeared registered in their home.

The procedures carried out by the specialized agents of the National Police determined that in various addresses in the capital, other owners also denounced similar events, and in all cases they made false rental contracts that were later presented to the City Hall, being one of the necessary requirements to register in the municipal register, without the people who appeared as owners of the property having signed any document.

Finally, the National Police arrested 12 people, accusing them of crimes of documentary falsification and against the rights of workers, being placed at the disposal of the Acting Investigating Court of Guardia de Murcia who ordered the pertinent judicial measures.