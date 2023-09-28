Home page World

“It’s about drinking and having fun, and there are parties like that all over the world, you don’t have to go to Munich for something like that.

The Oktoberfest is currently in full swing in Munich. People drink one beer after another and even if you’re not there (yet), you’ll see the celebrations all over the internet. Maybe you don’t actually understand all the hype and in reality you’re just ignoring it some other questions about Oktoberfest especially the most important one: Should I have been there too? After all, you still have until October 3rd.

And you’re not alone, because on Reddit has users u/Fabulous_Yak_7059 asked yourself and the community exactly that. And maybe the answers will help you…

1. “I thought it was good to see it. Otherwise I would never have imagined the scale of these marquees.”

“But once is really enough, I don’t need to go there anymore.”

-redchindi

The Theresienwiese. Big. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

2. “Today’s Oktoberfest has little or nothing to do with traditional Bavarian culture.”

Nevertheless, the Oktoberfest is something special simply because of its size and you certainly can’t go wrong with a visit.”

-Eemmeerraalldd

You definitely shouldn’t underestimate Oktoberfest © Plusphoto/IMAGO

3. “As a person who grew up and lives near Munich, I clearly say no.”

“Oktoberfest is the most expensive, busiest and ultimately the least traditional folk festival you can go to.

But if you like squeezing through crowds, love waiting forever for your overpriced food, like loud pop music of varying quality and generally start drinking at 10 a.m. (at least if you want to sit, standing drinkers are less time-constrained), then this could be your ideal experience.”

-M_is_it_you

You’ll soon have to sublet your apartment for a measure. © Panthermedia/Imago

4. “If you’re already in the area, you can take a look at it, whether you like it or not.”

“Otherwise I would rather go to a smaller beer/wine festival (if you want to party) or a folk festival (for the attractions). Oktoberfest is big, expensive and perhaps a little more impressive. The nostalgic ‘oide Oktoberfest’ is also special here, where things could be a little quieter.

If you just want to go there for the rides, you could probably just go to a theme park instead.”

-Interesting_Rope6743

Oide Wiesn marquee © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

5. “For me personally, it was one of the few opportunities to ride the last big traveling roller coasters (Olympia Looping/Alpina Bahn).”

-Luckywitz

Olympia looping roller coaster © IMAGO/Brigitte Saar

6. “Definitely recommended with a reservation and a seat. The company donates the free tickets and we really do it.”

-Ecstatic-Ticket-123

The Bräurosl tent at the Oktoberfest. © IMAGO/Brigitte Saar

7. “Well, I would always prefer a smaller village festival, possibly with live music.”

“I can’t understand the Bayern hype for Oktoberfest, especially the expectation of wearing lederhosen/dirndls. Besides, I can’t do anything with the ‘hearty music’ that’s often played there. The prices are sometimes ridiculous.

And somehow it seems to me that people always exaggerate (alcohol consumption, singing hits and folk music) compared to other festive occasions at Oktoberfest. But maybe it’s just me.”

-Boing78

Dirndl is not a must, but treat yourself. © Panthermedia/Imago

8. “I recently went to Oktoberfest for the first time and realized for myself: If you wear dirndls or lederhosen and celebrate hits, like to drink beer and like to party on beer benches in the tent, then it’s for you.”

“But only on the condition that you really like everything about it and have the money for it, because with the entrance fee and the prices you pay, it’s really expensive.”

-Killer Beth

The Oktoberfest is in full swing – a beer can cost around 15 euros. © Peter Widmann/Imago

9. “You definitely didn’t miss anything if you weren’t there. Alternatively, you could use the money to buy a few cases of beer and then throw away all but a liter, it costs just as much.”

-ElSantofisto

How much tip is fair for everyone? © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

10. “You’ve seen this before.”

-The Hairy Pirate

And if you just buy a gingerbread heart and run away. Then you have the proof. © IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

11. “If that’s what you’re attracted to based on everything you know about it, then you’d be there already. If not, you’re not missing out, no.”

-pokerisniceiluvplayp

A couple kisses at the Munich Oktoberfest 2023. © IMAGO

12. “No, as a Schleswig-Holsteiner you don’t like traveling abroad.”

-Sovietguy25

Of course just having fun! But if you're still unsure, then Take our quiz and spend a day at the Oktoberfest and we'll tell you what Oktoberfest type you are.