The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority confirmed that reporting occupational accidents helps reduce the risk of exposure to legal accountability in the future, and also helps to improve the company’s reputation and increase confidence between employees and customers, noting that reporting occupational accidents helps maintain accurate records of occupational accidents. and work-related injuries, and these records can be used to evaluate and improve occupational safety and health systems.

The authority stated that among the accidents that must be reported are lifting equipment, including the fall, overturning or breakdown of any part of the load-lifting parts of any of the lifting equipment, and the fall of scaffolding, whether complete or partial fall or failure of any of the load-lifting parts of the scaffolding and its accessories. The collapse of structural structures, represented in the unintentional or partial collapse of any structural structure during construction, demolition, renovation and maintenance.

She pointed out that among the occupational accidents are also diving operations, represented in the failure of life support equipment or its exposure to damage, or the exposure of a diver to entrapment, or the occurrence of an explosion near him, or his uncontrolled rise to the surface of the water, in addition to accidents of pressure systems, whether failure. Or the explosion of any pressure system or container (at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure) used to store gases, air, or any liquid or solid substance resulting from gas pressure.

She pointed out that electrical accidents are also considered among the most dangerous occupational accidents, represented in any explosion or fire resulting from an electrical short circuit or an overload that leads to the stopping of related machines, in addition to pipeline accidents, which are any unintentional damage or breakdown in pipeline equipment or equipment. Its works or the flow or leakage of materials that could cause injury or ill health to any person, as well as accidents of explosion or fire in any of the workplaces, as a result of the ignition of dust, gases or vapors, which leads to the cessation or suspension of normal work.

The authority stated that biological agents are among the occupational hazards, which is any accident that leads or could lead to the release or leakage of a biological agent that is likely to cause infection or severe disease in individuals, and it also warns of accidents with radiation generators and radiography, represented by a malfunction in the equipment used in Industrial radiography or exposure to gamma rays.

The authority also called for the need to report incidents of release or leakage of flammable means and gases, and the leakage of hazardous materials that could cause injury or ill health to any person.