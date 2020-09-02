Another 12 patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow over the past day. This is reported by the capital’s headquarters for the fight against infection in its Telegram-channel.

The total number of deaths of patients with coronavirus in Moscow has reached 4,844. Earlier, 11 deaths were reported.

The headquarters recalled that for any symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, you should call a doctor at home and not self-medicate.

For all the time in the capital there were fixed more than 263 thousand cases of coronavirus infection. Of these, 4832 people died, another 215 thousand were cured. In total, more than a million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Russia.

