If you are remodeling or equipping your home, the Madesa three-piece integral kitchen is available in a charming rustic style and gray color for only $6,999.00 Mexican pesos. This option can be purchased at 12 months without interestwith monthly payments from $583.25 pesosmaking it a convenient solution for those who want to transform their space without compromising their budget.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 28, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

He Emilly Pop model by Medesa in graystands out for its functionality and modern design, offering ample storage space and work surface. It is perfect for those looking for a kitchen that combines aesthetics and practicality. Its intelligent design uses high quality materials, guaranteeing durability and resistance in daily use.

In addition, the kitchen is modular, which allows the pieces to be organized according to the specific needs of each home, optimizing its functionality. Your board, made with medium density particlesit is easy to assemble and an assembly manual is included with all the necessary parts to facilitate installation.

• For more details you can consult BY CLICKING HERE.

Before making your purchase on Amazon Mexico, check the details of the measurements of the Medesa kitchen.



Pay over 12 months without interest on Amazon Mexico

This style of Medesa kitchen is low cost, it is important that you know that it does not come assembled, but it does include the kit for installation. The regular price is $6,999.00 Mexican pesos and you can pay it from 3 to 12 months without interest:

– 3 months of $2,333.00 paying a total of $6,999.00 MXN

– 6 months of $1,166.50 paying a total of $6,999.00 MXN

– 9 months of $777.66 paying a total of $6,999.00 MXN

– 12 months of $583.25 paying a total of $6,999.00 MXN

Shipping is free nationwide, however, you can upgrade to fast delivery thanks to subscribing to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.