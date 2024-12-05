This Tuesday, December 3, the last 12-month Letters auction of the year was held. The interest disbursed by the Public Treasury fell strikingly, to 2.20%, from the 2.61% registered in the previous auction, that of November. This yield was adjusted to that offered by these debt securities in the secondary market, where they are bought and sold after being issued. The era of 3% Letters is behind usand savers who renew them will do so at lower rates than those they had been enjoying. For these conservative profiles, the market currently offers a good number of term deposits that exceed or, at least, equal that 2.20% of the Letters. Seven of them are even at 2.50% or more.

Due to its profitability, Banco Finantia stands out, offering 2.90%; The problem is that it can only be hired from 50,000 euros. It is more accessible Pibank’s 12-month deposit, which offers 2.83% and does not require a minimum amount. It is available until December 31. Pibank is a trademark of the Ecuadorian Banco Pichincha, an entity affiliated with the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund, which guarantees up to 100,000 euros per holder.

2.65% allows you to pocket the vehicle within one year of EBN Banco; In this case, it is necessary to provide at least 5,000 euros. And 2.52% is offered by Banco Pichincha, the parent company of Pibank, with no minimum amount required. Exactly the same interest -2.52%- pays the transalpine entity BFF for contributions of at least 5,000 euros. In this case, the Deposit Guarantee Fund to which the product is attached is the Italian one. In fixed income, it is time to lengthen maturities to the range of 3 to 5 years.

Still At 2.50% are the deposits of Banca March and Banco Big, with the difference that Banca March requires contributing at least 10,000 euros, and Banco Big only 1,000.

From here, interest falls below 2.50%. Cetelem and Selfbank each offer 2.30%, and MyInvestor 2.25%. This entity does allow you to scratch 2.50% as long as the client contracts, In addition to the deposit, an automated portfolio for at least 150 euros.