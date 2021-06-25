The game has a cast from Hollywood, with actors such as Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe.

12 Minutes is one of those games that have been gaining attention for quite some time, and for the past E3 we finally knew its release date. It will arrive in August, but in the meantime, Luis Antonio, the main person in charge of this original and attractive proposal, has presented a poster of the game as if it were a film premiere that reaches the billboards.

The reality is that it is not for less, since the game has a cast out of Hollywood with faces known as Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy or Willem Dafoe. For this reason, the official account of the game has taught creativity, typical of any horror blockbuster in the world of celluloid.

The poster pays tribute to the psychological thrillers of the world of cinema“I’m a huge movie fan and Twelve Minutes has been inspired by the work of the masters who crystallized the psychological thriller genre. Hitchcock, Kubrick and Fincher, to name a few. These creators have a way of handling visual language to tell stories on several different levels. With their films, composition and staging they have as important a rule for revealing the story and the character as the words that come out of the actors’ mouths. But the story doesn’t start with the opening credits, but much earlier with all the other elements related to the final image “, says Luis Antonio when presenting this great poster.

The creative says that, taking into account the intentions of the game, with a psychological thriller concept, they wanted to focus a marketing campaign that “follow in the footsteps of the genre and cinema in general”. In 12 Minutes, we will control a man trapped in a time loop in which there are no right or wrong decisions, but everything we do will change the fate of the protagonist. Do not miss this report in which we tell you more.

