After taking office, ministers will participate in the vote to choose who will be the next presidents of the House and Senate

Of the 37 ministers in the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), 12 will take a temporary leave of absence from their positions this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) to take office as federal deputies and senators in Congress. The only exception is Senator Carlos Favaro (PSD-MT), from the Ministry of Agriculture, who ceded his position to his 1st alternate Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT).

After the inauguration –considered a symbolic act to validate the election of congressmen–, ministers will participate in the vote to choose who will be the next presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate.

Here is the list of ministers who will resign:

CONGRESSIVE ELECTION

The election for the presidency of the Senate places the government of President Lula and the former head of the Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in contention again. The 2 candidates are senators Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), government preference, and Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), from the same party as the former president.

In the Chamber, the current president Arthur Lira (PP-AL) remains as the favorite. He gathered support from 20 parties, which add up to 496 deputies. His only opponent in the dispute is the deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ).

In 2021, Lira was elected President of the House with 302 votes. At the time, his main opponent was Rossi Whale (MDB-SP), which received 145 endorsements.

This year, Lira hopes to be reappointed with broad support. Allies say that the deputy must have more than 400 votes, out of a possible 513, to be reappointed to the post.

The current Speaker of the House has been relentless in his efforts to further increase his popularity and influence with his peers. As shown the Power360Lira distributed 263 more positions to allied parties due to a change in the rules for positions in party leadership.