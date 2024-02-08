Palestine and UAE call on FIFA to ban Israel from international tournaments

12 countries in the Middle East have called on the International Football Federation (FIFA) to ban Israel from international tournaments. This is reported by Sky News with reference to the letter from the federations.

It is noted that among these countries were Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. The letter has also been sent to all 211 national football federations and six regional confederations, including the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Israel Football Association CEO Niv Goldstein responded by expressing the hope that FIFA will not mix politics and football.

In December 2023, the President of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, revealed the answer of FIFA and UEFA officials to the question about the lack of sanctions against the Israeli national team. According to him, the functionaries threw up their hands.

Russian national teams were suspended from international tournaments after the start of the SVO in Ukraine. Israeli teams continue to compete in competitions under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA despite the military operation in Palestine.