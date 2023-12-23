Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The UAE won 12 medals at the conclusion of the Arab Road Cycling Championship, which closed in Riyadh, in addition to winning the overall Arab Excellence Shield for 2022. It had previously achieved 32 medals in the Arab Track Championship in Cairo last month, bringing the total medals to 44 medals in Track and road championships.

The youth and junior teams participated in the general individual race that was held on the closing day of the tournament, and they succeeded in presenting an outstanding level in their first participation at the Arab level, through which the federation aims to provide experience to a new generation of emerging players from the local league and local races.

The national team won one gold medal, which was for player Mohammed Al-Mutaiwi in an individual time trial, in addition to 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. The Arab Championship in Saudi Arabia witnessed Algerian control of most of the races, excelling during the championship, which witnessed the participation of nearly 300 cyclists from 12 Arab countries. The Iraqi team also had a strong presence in the tournament, after achieving many surprises by winning a number of medals.

Mansour Bouassiba, President of the Federation, expressed his happiness at the presence and participation in the tournament with such a large number of male and female players, as the Federation aims through it to prepare riders to be in the men’s and women’s national teams, to complement the journey of the players currently present and to build strong teams in various age groups.

Bouassiba praised the rising cyclist Abdullah Jassem, who was strong in the overall individual race, competing with the Algerian and Moroccan teams in the strongest races of the championship, and he succeeded in continuing the race until the finish line, winning a historic silver medal for him, even though he was only 21 years old, which heralds a strong emerging and distinguished cyclist, in addition to To Muhammad Al-Mutaiwi and Abdullah Al-Hammadi.

The official team delegation will return tomorrow evening, Sunday, after the end of participation, while the adult team delegation returned yesterday evening, Saturday, as the team begins preparing for the upcoming tournaments, especially cyclist Ahmed Al Mansouri, who is preparing to participate in a number of international tournaments during the coming months in order to collect more points. To try to reach the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Ahmed Al Mutaiwee, Abdullah Jassim and Abdullah Al Hammadi will join the Emirates Professional Team, led by Youssef Mirza, the team’s executive director.