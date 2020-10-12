One more year, the english magazine World Soccer has chosen the 500 most important footballers in the beautiful game. And it includes up to 12 players from the Real Madrid first team. Precisely, The Whites are the second team to contribute a greater number of players (tied with Liverpool and Manchester City, also with 12 players). Only Bayern Munich (current European champions) has more players with 14.

The list of white players consists of the following players (the magazine lists the players in alphabetical order): Benzema, Casemiro, Courtois (they dedicate a whole page to the Belgian goalkeeper), Hazard, Kroos, Kubo (on loan at Villarreal and nicknamed ‘The Japanese Messi’), Odegaard, Ramos, Rodrygo, Varane and Vinicius (of which they explain that it still has the capacity for growth, but that it continues to impress with its verticality). TPlayers like Achraf (transferred to Inter) or Reguilón (Tottenham) also appear on the list. Who not listed is Gareth Bale, on loan to the set spur. Another of the big surprises is the absence of players like Luka Modric, Ballon d’Or in 2018, while Marco Asensio’s non-presence is understood to have been absent from the pitch for almost the entire season due to the injury he suffered in the 2019 preseason.

Cover of the magazine ‘World Soccer’, with the list of the 500 most important soccer players of the past season.

World Soccer explains de Karim explains that the 2019-20 campaign was his best season, signaling his second goal against Valencia at Di Stéfano and the high heel for Casemiro to mark as his high points of the year. Of the Brazilian midfielder they point out that he was the player with the most interceptions and tackles did all season. De Hazard point out his constant fight against injuries, but highlight his rapport with Benzema. Of the defensive pair made up of Ramos and Varane they underline the scoring ability of the former (he surpassed the 68 league goals of a defender that Koeman had), while of the French they value his high performance. Of the youngsters, Odegaard and Rodrygo emphasize that the Norwegian showed off his ability, while of the Brazilian they point out that he is the first player born in the 21st century to score with the white jersey.

The figure of Courtois stands out, of which they point out his bad start to the season, the change after the match against Bruges, his gesture in Valencia, where he helped Benzema score the tie, his performances in the Spanish Super Cup in which he saved a penalty for Madrid to lift the title and his closing of the season with his clean sheets, which have led him to win the Zamora Trophy. They also value that he did not concede any goal in the Classics against Barcelona.

The white club is also the Spanish team that contributes the most players. Next up is Barcelona, ​​with eight players, and Atlético, with the same number, although it includes Thomas Partey as an Atletico player before going to Arsenal. In total there are 41 Spanish players selected: only France, with 49 footballers has more. As for Leagues, the one that stands out is the Premier League (69, plus last-minute additions), followed by the Bundesliga, which is imposed on the Spanish League by one player (65 to 64 players), although there is no final count the market close.