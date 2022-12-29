Urban planning has become one of the most relevant elements in recent years, since it greatly influences the quality of life of people who live in cities.

In Argentina, For its part, there is one of the most amazing streets in the worldsince it takes the recognition of being the widest, this is the main artery of Buenos AiresAvenida 9 de Julio, which passes through Plaza de Mayo and the Obelisk.

Avenida 9 de Julio has 12 lanes, which together add up to a width of 140 meters, this is what makes it the widest in the world. But not only that, its 35 kilometers in length also make it the second longest, as it is only surpassed by Yonge Street in Toronto, which reaches up to 56 kilometers.

General shot of the heart of Buenos Aires. The Obelisk monument, icon of the city, can be appreciated.

The avenue crosses the center of Buenos Aires, starting from Constitución in the center, and reaching Avenida de Libertador on the north coast of the city. On his way, he goes through different iconic places in Argentina such as the Teatro Colón, Plaza Liberta and the Obelisk.

Designed by landscape architect Carlos Thays, it was inaugurated in 1937. A characteristic fact is that it is adorned with hundreds of jacaranda, ceibos and cherry trees, some of which were donated by Japan.

Avenida 9 de Julio also has a metrobus line with its different stations, so those who use public transport can see it from the window.

Two IA-63 Pampas and two A-4AR Fightinghawks from the Argentine Air Force fly over Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires as part of the celebrations for winning the World Cup 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GhIl8KJshP – Aviationline.com (@aviationline) December 20, 2022

This avenue has been world news in recent days, due to the celebration of the Argentine fans for winning the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup, as they concentrated the celebration on this avenue, particularly in the Obelisk area. A celebration that got out of control and ended in clashes with the police, injured people and damage to structures.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

