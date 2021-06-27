At least 12 people were killed today, Sunday, in a massacre denied by the extremist group Al-Shabaab targeted a town in central Somalia, according to the army and local officials.

Several sources said that the terrorists attacked the town of Wesil and a military base nearby in Galmudug state, about 700 km from the capital, Mogadishu.

Abdul Rahman Aden, commander of a paramilitary volunteer unit in Galmudug state, said by phone that it was difficult to determine the exact number of dead, but so far they knew 12 people were killed in Wesil.

He added that the terrorists were repelled and many of them were killed.

Abdullah Sahel, a local leader in Wessel, confirmed the death toll from the massacre.

Another leader in a paramilitary faction, Muhammad Miri, indicated that the attack began with the detonation of a car bomb.

“After the car bomb exploded, they started shooting with heavy machine guns,” he said, adding that the security forces forced them to retreat and inflicted losses on them.

The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabab confirmed the attack.